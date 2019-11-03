Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A bomb disposal squad along with a dog squad conducted search operations at a bus stand in Kanchikacherla town and Keesara toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district to ensure the internal security.
Kanchikacherla Sub-Inspector Srihari Babu said that these searches were held as a precautionary measure to avoid untoward incident.
This was done as per the orders of Krishna district Superintendent of Police Raveendra Babu and Nandigama DSP Ramana Murty, the official added. (ANI)
Andhra: Search operations conducted at bus stand, toll plaza to ensure internal security
ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:00 IST
