Andhra: Search operations conducted at bus stand, toll plaza to ensure internal security

Search operations held at bus stand, toll plaza in Krishna District
ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:00 IST

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A bomb disposal squad along with a dog squad conducted search operations at a bus stand in Kanchikacherla town and Keesara toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district to ensure the internal security.
Kanchikacherla Sub-Inspector Srihari Babu said that these searches were held as a precautionary measure to avoid untoward incident.
This was done as per the orders of Krishna district Superintendent of Police Raveendra Babu and Nandigama DSP Ramana Murty, the official added. (ANI)

