Andhra SEC requests Governor to take action against state govt advisor

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has written letters to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and state chief secretary Adityanath Das requesting them to take action against the government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash.

The SEC wrote a letter to the Governor ctated Reddy has been making political attacks against him. "Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy being a public servant can't brazenly and blatantly hold party briefs, indulge in political activity, and attack a constitutional authority," he stated.

The SEC further said that that he had no trust in the Advocate General of State Government and requested the Governor to refer the whole episode for a higher legal opinion of the Attorney General of India.

The SEC also requested the Governor to dismiss Reddy from the position of Advisor to the state government.

Kumar said that he is left with no other alternative but to approach the court.



However, the SEC stated he would like to submit to the Governor for one last time to advise the government advisor to refrain from indulging in such attacks.

Ramesh Kumar has written another letter to state Chief Secretary Adityanath Das which said the Commission has reached a well-considered view that the Principal Secretary was primarily responsible for scuttling the Video Conference meant to review the poll preparedness as well as to impart instructions to the Collectors.

"The General Administration (Poll) department headed by Praveen Prakash, also seems to have imparted instructions to Collectors and SPs as well as to other officers not to participate in the Commission meetings. The collectors were apparently instructed not to cooperate with the poll process as well. As a result, the commission was forced to reschedule 1st phase polls. Praveen Prakash has acted in a prejudicial manner to scuttle the conduct of free and fair elections," he stated.

The SEC also mentioned that he had earlier written to the government to take action against some officers but the General Administration (Poll) department headed by Praveen Prakash chose not to take action and did not implement the directions of SEC.

He further said that the Commission under the circumstances issues the following order with immediate effect.

"The State Election Commission invokes its plenary powers under Article 243 read with Article 324 to transfer Sri Praveen Prakash, IAS, with a view to ensure free and fair elections. He is barred during the course of elections to have interaction with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police and any other officers who either directly or indirectly deal with matters relating to elections," Ramesh Kumar stated.

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission and State Government are at loggerheads regarding the conduct of local body elections. (ANI)

