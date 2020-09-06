Andhra secures top position in GOI ranking for ease in doing business

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Industries and Commerce Department Chief Executive Officer JVN Subramanyam on Saturday expressed happiness over the state retaining the top position in Central government's ranking for ease of doing business and said the position is a testimony of the investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh.

The Department of Industrial Promotion and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India released the State Business reform Action Plan 2020 (State BPRA) rankings on Saturday, in which Andhra Pradesh retained the top position, said a statement issued by the state government.

"BRAP rankings 2019 are a testimony of the investor confidence in the state since they were done 100% on user feedback of investor reforms," he said.

Subramanyam added that more than 187 business process reforms were completed in the last year.

As per the state government's release, Andhra Pradesh has undertaken several reforms, including "development of online systems", "enhancing transparency" and "regulating inspections covering the entire lifecycle of business". (ANI)

