Andhra: Security beefed up at Mandadam village, ahead of CM's visit

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Ahead of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the state secretariat, security was beefed up at Mandadam village in Amaravati on Tuesday.

This is the second visit of the Chief Minister after he indicated decentralisation of state capital in the assembly session. This stirred continuous protests across the capital region with hundreds of farmers agitating against it. Today is the 14th day of the farmers' protest.

The state police have cleared the roads from where the Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy will pass. All the shops in the area have been shut down. Even school children are restricted to move. The movement of the locals will be resumed once the convoy is passed through the area.

Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a high-power committee to study the GN Rao Committee Report on the overall development of the state including the state capital.

The government is also considering the recommendations of the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) Report on the comprehensive development of the state which is expected on January 3.

The GN Rao committee has recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth. (ANI)

