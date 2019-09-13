Andhra set up committee to suggest strategy for urban development

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced the formation of an expert committee to suggest a comprehensive urban development strategy for the state. The Committee has been asked to submit its report within six weeks.

"An Expert Committee is appointed with the following members who are renowned in urban planning to take a quick review of the developmental plans initiated so far and suggest comprehensive development strategy for all-round development of the entire State including Capital," read a press release by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

Dr Mahaveer, Professor of Planning, Dean (Academic), School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi; Dr Anjali Mohan, Urban and Regional Planner; Prof Shivananda Swamy, CEPT, Ahmedabad; Prof KT Ravindran, Delhi School of Architecture and former Chief Urban planner of Chennai Dr K.V. Arunachalam will be part of the committee.

Retired IAS officer GN Rao will be the Convenor of the Expert Committee.

"The Committee shall co-opt one member who is an expert in Environmental Issues & Flood Management," the press release added. (ANI)

