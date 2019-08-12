Representative Image
Andhra: SIT formed to investigate deaths of around 100 cows in Krishna district

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:50 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh DGP, Gowtam Sawang, has ordered to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case of suspicious deaths of almost 100 cows at a shelter in Kothuru Tadepalli village in Krishna district last week.
The team, which will be headed by an ACP from Vijayawada, will be working to find out the facts and circumstances that led to the deaths of around 100 cows in the village.
It will take the support of animal husbandry department and the forensic team, the DGP stated.
Sawang also said that fodder suppliers, particularly those from Prakasam district, on whom people have been raising fingers, will also be investigated.
A caretaker of the cow shelter had said on Saturday that they noticed the deaths of cows post-midnight and immediately informed the police.
Animal husbandry department officials had suggested that suffocation might be the reason behind the death of the cows. However, they ruled out the possibility of food poisoning.
The post mortem report of the cows are being awaited for further action. (ANI)

