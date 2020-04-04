Andhra: SP monitors COVID-19 lockdown at Machilipatnam

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Superintendent of Police Raveendranath Babu on Saturday monitored the COVID-19 lockdown and curfew situation at Machilipatnam town in the district.

The SP visited the markets and other commercial places to see whether the lockdown rules are being followed by the people strictly or not.

As Machilipatnam town is congested, he directed officials to allow the opening of 50 per cent shops in the area in one day and the remaining 50 on another day to avoid crowding.

While speaking to media, the SP said that "As many as 5 corona positive cases are detected in rural areas of the district in the past 5 days. 2 cases are in the Nuzividu PS range, 2 cases in Jaggaiahpeta PS range and 1 case in Chandarlapadu Police Station limits. Such areas are declared as red zones, and check posts are formed."

"Measures are taken for door delivery of medicines and essential commodities in those areas. We appeal to the people to cooperate with the government and maintain physical distance," he said.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 161 people tested positive for COVID-19 so far, including 1 cured and 1 death. (ANI)

