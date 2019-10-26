Andhra: TDP accuses YSRCP govt of encouraging sand mafia, demands compensation for workers

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government should pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to all the construction workers protesting the shortage of sand in the state.

In a press note on Saturday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Kala Venkata Rao alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government had cancelled the free sand policy in the state, which encouraged sand mafia and left over 30 lakh workers with no work.

"This is a clear cut example of troubles the labourers are facing due to sand shortage in the state. The chief minister is not even concerned about the lakhs of families left with no food to eat," Rao said.

"During the TDP regime, one lorry of sand cost around Rs 10,000 but now the same costs between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. Into whose pocket is the excess money going?" he questioned.

Rao also accused the YSRCP MLAs of corruption and alleged that the Chief Minister himself was sitting with them to resolve their disputes in sharing the money earned by the illegal sale of sand.

The party president also expressed grief over the alleged suicide of a construction worker named Naga Brahmaji in Sangam Jagarlamudi town of Guntur district. "The government should immediately extend full support to the family of Naga Brahmaji," he said. (ANI)

