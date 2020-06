Andhra: TDP leader Atchennaidu arrested by ACB

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): TDP leader Atchennaidu has been arrested by ACB sleuths on Friday morning, Srikakulam SP RN Ammireddy confirmed to ANI in a telephonic conversation.

ACB officials will soon hold a press conference at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam regarding alleged irregularities at ESI, the case in which the TDP leader has been arrested. (ANI)