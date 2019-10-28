Vallabhaneni Vamsi
Vallabhaneni Vamsi

Andhra: TDP MLA Vamsi resigns from party and post

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 02:05 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Gannavaram, has resigned from both the party and his post.
In a letter sent to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Vamsi said that he is quitting politics to safeguard them by reducing unnecessary friction and unwarranted animosity caused by the "vindictive" attitude of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
"Now, having been elected again as a legislator, me, my associates and followers are in neck-deep troubles due to the vindictive attitude of local YSRCP incharge and partisan attitude of some government employees," he said.
Stating that the problems of his close aides will be compounded multiple times due to him, Vamsi said: "I do not want to resort to other hand twisting tactics due to non-acceptance of my conscience, even though there is a very strong option."
"Hence, I myself have decided to restrain myself and quit from politics to at least safeguard them, by reducing unnecessary friction and unwarranted animosity. So I hereby tender my resignation for the post of member of the legislative assembly and primary membership of TDP party," he said.
Vamsi thanked Naidu for giving him an opportunity to work under his leadership and said that he has served the party at his best possible level unconditionally without any regrets and "second agenda".
He also said that he has successfully completed all his assignments even without batting an eyelid.
On October 29, Vamsi had met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence amid the speculation of him joining the YSRCP. (ANI)

