Andhra: TDP to organise 'Chalo Narsipatnam' rally against 'attacks on Backward Classes'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Atchannaidu on Sunday said that the party would organise a 'Chalo Narsipatnam' on Monday in protest against alleged murders and non-stop attacks on Backward Classes.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had misused his power by making the officials and the police to carry out the midnight demolition at former Minister Chintakayala Ayyanna's house.

"In the past also, Jagan had carried out such attacks on the properties of TDP BC leaders like Palla Srinivas and Sabbam Hari," he alleged.

The TDP leader recalled that the Chief Minister did not utter a word when BC activist Jallaiah was murdered by the YCP leaders recently.



"With each passing day, attacks were increasing on BCs all over the State. Till now, the YCP has eliminated over 26 BCs," he said.

Atchannaidu said that the Chief Minister has not called on the family members of any of the murder victims till now.

"When the TDP leaders tried to visit them, false cases were being filed against them. Jagan Reddy was saying that BCs were 'backbone castes' but he was doing a lot of injustice to them," the TDP leader said.

The TDP leader called upon all sections of BCs to reject the false affection of Jagan Reddy.

"All the BCs should come in large numbers and make the TDP Chalo Narsipatnam programme a big success," he appealed. (ANI)

