Andhra: Teenage gets pregnant after being raped by cousin

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): A teenage girl got pregnant after allegedly being raped by his cousin here, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Kumar, who used to lure 13-year-old victim with chocolates, snacks and other eatables. Gradually, he developed a physical relationship with her.

When the girl became pregnant, Kumar threatened her not to disclose the matter. However, when the family members learned about their daughter's pregnancy, she disclosed Kumar's name. Thus, the parents approached Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and lodged a complaint with the police.

"We came here after knowing that a minor girl became pregnant. After gathering full information, we filed a complaint with the police. We informed the matter to our officer. Based on her suggestion, we will admit the girl in our home for better care," ICDS worker Padma said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

