Andhra: Three constables suspended for consuming alcohol inside police station

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Three constables at Hindupur town station in Anantapuram district were suspended on Monday after a video surfaced, in which they were seen consuming alcohol inside the police station.

The state government has recently constituted Special Enforcement Bureau to control illegal transport of liquor, sand and narcotics. The Bureau has been seizing a huge amount of illegal liquor along the borders. Some of the seized liquor bottles are being stored in police stations.

It was found that these cops in question have consumed liquor stored in the station's resting room.

Hindupur II town police station circle inspector Mansooruddin confirmed ANI about the incident and said that the date when the incident happened is yet to be inquired.

Mansooruddin said, "Three constables are seen in the video namely Tirumalesh, Gopal and Noor Ahmad. These three constables are immediately sent for Vacancy Reserve (VR) according to the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP).

Circle Inspector Mansooruddin informed that he is preparing a report on the matter and will file it to the Superintendent of Police. (ANI)

