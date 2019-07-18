Andhra: Three held for kidnapping minor girl

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Three persons were nabbed in connection with the kidnapping of a minor girl, Nandigama police said here on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint that the girl P Pavani was missing police launched an investigation and found the girl along with one person G Veerababu on July 17 from the town of Madhira.

Police arrested Veerababu and two of his friends on charges of abduction.

Nandigama Sub Inspector K J Naidu said: "The parents of the 16-year-old girl who hails from Ramannapeta and is student of Intermediate in Chaitanya college in Nandigama town had registered a missing complaint stating that she had been missing from July 14. They said they suspected she might be in love with somebody."

Naidu said several teams were formed to probe the case and locate the girl.

"We got information about the girl being in Madhira town and when we found her she told our team that she had been in love with one Veerababu who had taken her on Sunday evening from her house, to marry her. Veerababu's friend -- Pawan Kalyan and Anil were also arrested for their involvement in the case," the senior police official said.

The accused are likely to be produced in court today.

"As of now, kidnapping case has been registered against the accused. Based on the girl's statement, POCSO Act may also be included," Naidu said. (ANI)

