Andhra to bring water drome facility in Krishna River in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government and Civil Aviation are planning to set up a water-drome facility near Prakasam barrage on Krishna River in Vijayawada.

For this purpose, the Special Chief Secretary of the government Karikala Valaven, Krishna district collector A Md Imtiyaz, revenue officials, and technical crew have surveyed the area.

Speaking to ANI, Imtiyaz said, "The Andhra Pradesh government and civil aviation have planned to launch a water drone facility on the Krishna River near the Prakasam barrage."

"This project will give an impetuous boost to tourism as well as improve connectivity. There are some technical experts here who are studying the viability and feasibility of this drome. A report will be submitted to the government after technical team recommendations," he added.

On the preparedness of the state for coronavirus patients, Imtiyaz said, "We started our awareness campaign three days ago by distributing pamphlets. We have also kept our doctors on alert on any such kind of any complaints that are likely to come but as of now, there are no suspected cases in the district.

He also said that while the Guntur GGH already has an isolation ward, the Vijayawada GGH will have the isolation ward soon. (ANI)

