Andhra to intensify COVID-19 vaccination drive in urban areas from March 29

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Taking stock of the COVID-19 vaccination drive preparedness, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the health officials to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination drive in urban areas from March 28.

During a review meeting on vaccination drive, the officials briefed the Chief Minister that the vaccination drive took place on a pilot basis where close to 2,376 people from four centers of two districts - Solasa and Kaza villages in Guntur and Chillakallu and Chandragudem villages in Krishna were successfully vaccinated.

To overcome the further shortcomings, Reddy had directed to continue the vaccination drive by picking out two villages per Mandal in all the 13 districts and take up the vaccination drive, 4 days a week. Vaccination is being done for those aged above 60 years and persons aged between 45-59 years with co-morbidities at all government and private health facilities.



The Chief Minister instructed the officials to make all the necessary arrangements to expedite the vaccination drive to a population of more than 1 crore, keeping a target of 3 lakh people to be vaccinated per day. Currently, there are a total of 2,567 vaccination centers functional across the state. He also directed the officials that each Mandal should have 2 primary health centres (PHCs), and each PHC should be assigned with 2 doctors. Similarly, each Mandal should have two 104 Mobile medical ambulance vehicle; each ambulance will have one doctor assigned.

The Chief Minister has further enquired on the availability of doctors associated with PHCs and 104 ambulance vehicles.

The officials have also briefed on the requirements for the people taking the vaccination dose. Officials said that there is no requirement for prior registration. "It will be a walk-in registration and vaccination. Medical certification for co-morbidities to be issued on the spot. The vaccination will be done in the presence of a medical officer. One medical officer shall be deployed to the vaccination at village/ward secretariat," they said. (ANI)

