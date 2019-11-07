Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Andhra to introduce new legislation to regulate sand mining, transportation

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:28 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government is set to introduce new legislation to regulate mining, transportation and price of sand.
At a meeting held on the sand shortage here, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy told officials that his government will bring a new law under which stringent measures for violators will be introduced.
"An Ordinance will be brought out immediately which will be converted into law during the ensuing assembly session", an official release quoted Reddy as saying.
The Chief Minister said that the Ordinance will specify the land fixation giving the powers to district collectors and concerned officials at constituency and district levels.
The sand distribution should be drastically increased, he said.
"A toll-free number should be set up where any complaints on irregularities in the sale of sand should be immediately attended to. Vigilance wing should be strengthened to check smuggling and CC cameras should be set up at all the reaches," Reddy said.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that 83 of the 275 sand reaches were active. They said the supply was increased from 41,000 tonnes to 69,000 tonnes per day as the number of reaches was increased from 61 to 83. "If the weather improves, between 15 and 30 days, we can supply two to three lakh tonnes per day," an official said.
The Chief Minister also slammed the Opposition for politicising the issue of sand shortage in the state.
Opposition parties have alleged that there was a slowdown in the real state sector due to sand scarcity in the state. The government has maintained that it is taking every step to tackle the problem. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:51 IST

DIAL, Zurich Airport, 3 others bid to develop Jewar Airport

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) and Zurich Airport are among the four entities who submitted bids for

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:07 IST

In outreach efforts, RSS functionaries to meet political leaders...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): RSS functionaries on Wednesday decided to approach leaders across the political spectrum in its efforts to promote harmony in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, which is expected soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 02:44 IST

Agrigold victims to get back deposits today

Amaravati, (Andhra Pradesh) Nov 7 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to distribute cheques to AgriGold depositors at a public meeting at Police Parade Grounds in Guntur on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 02:27 IST

Coal-burning banned at hotels, restaurants in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In view of rising air pollution, the local administration on Tuesday banned the burning of coal at hotels and restaurants in Lucknow.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:52 IST

Cabinet approves cadre review of Posts and Telegraphs Building...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the cadre review of Posts and Telegraphs Building Works Service, Group 'A'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:43 IST

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Switzerland on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Switzerland on technical cooperation in climate change and environment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:41 IST

Cabinet approves protocol amending convention between India and...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a protocol amending the convention between India and Brazil for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:40 IST

Cabinet approves MoU signed with Bangladesh on withdrawal of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave an ex-post facto approval for the MoU between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from Feni River by India for drinking water supply scheme for Sabroom town in Tripura.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:38 IST

Received fair relief by HC, says Delhi Police chief, urges cops...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday said that they have received a fair relief by the Delhi High Court in their review petition and urged the police personnel to maintain discipline and order.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:37 IST

Unions of Air India meet in Mumbai to oppose privatisation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The representatives of all unions of Air India on Wednesday met at the office of the Air India Aircraft Engineers Association (AIAEA) in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:31 IST

Can have discussion with Shiv Sena over CM post, says Cong...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Wednesday met Sanjay Raut here and said that the two parties can have a discussion over having the next chief minister from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:24 IST

Cong leader Khuntia warns against signing RCEP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Congress general secretary and in-charge of Telangana Ramachandra Khuntia on Wednesday slammed Union Minister Piyush Goyal over 'temporary withdrawal from the RCEP' remark and warned him against spoiling the country's manufacturing industry.

Read More
iocl