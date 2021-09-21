Andhra to roll out online movie ticket system at govt-set price: Perni Nani

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Monday said that the state government would soon roll out the online movie ticket system at government-set pricing.

After holding a meeting with producers, distributors and exhibitors of Telugu cinema, Nani said that the delegation welcomed the decision and has extended support for the online ticketing policy.

"Government wants to ensure that entertainment (movies) is available at affordable rates, and tickets are offered online at government-set pricing," he said.



Nani further explained that the online ticket system will ensure transparency by curbing the sale of black tickets that burden the public and also keeps a check on tax evasion.

Noting the various issues the producers, distributors and exhibitors of Tollywood brought to the state government's notice, the Minister said that a decision will be taken after reviewing their requests.

He assured that the government responds positively to any request that benefits the public and said that the only aim of the government is to make entertainment available to the general audience without burning their pockets.

Filmmakers, distributors and theatre owners along with Dil Raju, DNV Prasad, Adi Seshagiri Rao and DVV Danayya attended the meeting and further discussed the problems faced by the film industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

