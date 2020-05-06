Andhra transport minister slams Naidu over comments on opening of liquor shops

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Tuesday targeted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for criticising the state government over opening of liquor shops amid the threat of coronavirus, saying he is "spewing venom out of jealously."

The remarks of the minister came hours after Naidu slammed the Andhra Pradesh government for not implementing strict zonal restrictions while allowing the sale of liquor in the state.

He said the TDP leader can give advice on eradicating coronavirus but he is making adverse comments and "doing conspiracies".

"Naidu is threatening people, making them psychologically depressed by his comments. Even during this crisis of coronavirus, he is playing politics," he alleged.

Venkataramaiah also said that Naidu is playing "dirty politics" and alleged that the TDP leader has "deliberately sent his party cadre to be in the queues for buying liquor".

He claimed TDP cadre was asked not to wear the masks and abide by the social distancing norms while buying liquor. (ANI)

