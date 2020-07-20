Andhra: Two die due to electric shock while doing underground cable work

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Two persons died after they received an electric shock while doing underground cable work in the Adivivaram area of Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

According to Gopalapatnam Inspector Apparao, the two died when the cables of the new fiber they were laying touched electrical pole power cables.

The duo, identified as N Demudu (60) and P NarsingaRaju (36), were rescued by locals and taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

