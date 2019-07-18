Andhra: Two tribals killed by Maoists

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Maoists killed two tribals over suspicion of being police informers in Veeravaram village in Visakhapatnam district late on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Gemilli Bhaskar and Pangi Sattibabu.

According to police, Maoists murdered them after branding them as police informers and it was an act of revenge.

In a note left by the ultras, the cause of killing two villagers was their involvement in killing their fellow Maoists Sharath and Ganapathi.

"Every informer should apologise to us and live like a common man. Police should take responsibility for these killings," the note said.

Soon after receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and seized the posters.

A probe into the incident has been initiated. (ANI)

