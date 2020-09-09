Andhra villagers carry pregnant women on cot for 11 km due to lack of proper roads

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Villagers in Pallapu Dungada hamlet in Daraparti Panchayat of S Kota Mandal in Vizianagaram district had to carry a pregnant woman on a make-shift cot for around 11 kilometres due to the absence of proper roads.

Family members carried Kasturi Demudamma, a resident of Pallapu Dungada hamlet, via a rough path as even though they had called for an ambulance, it did not turn up. So they were left with no choice but to carry her.

The villagers said that there are road facilities in the Dabbagunta village from where they took her to the S Kota Government hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

The villagers have requested Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to provide a proper road facility to their village. "Jagan Anna, we believe in you. You provide us with good road. That will be helpful to us," said one of the villagers. (ANI)

