Andhra: West Godavari SP boosts morale of cops undergoing COVID treatment

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): West Godavari District Superintendent of Police (SP) K Narayan Naik on Wednesday held a video conference with police staff and home guards who were affected by COVID-19 and have been undergoing treatment.

The SP inquired about the health and well-being of the COVID-19 affected police. He assured all those who are under home isolation, quarantine and admitted to hospitals that he will extend full cooperation to them in getting medical care.

He suggested the COVID-19 affected cops to be brave and confident while asking them to do Yoga, Pranayama and exercise for boosting their immunity.

Additional SP M Mahesh Kumar, DSP Krishnam Raju, Special Branch Circle Inspector K Rajani Kumar and others attended the video conference. (ANI)

