Andhra woman remains stuck in Wuhan, seeks govt help

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): A software engineer and TLC employee from Andhra Pradesh, who was allegedly not allowed to board the two special Air India flights that brought back many Indians from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan as she was running high body temperature, is now seeking help for her early evacuation.

Annem Jyothi, a software engineer from Kurnool claims that she was not allowed to board the two special Air India flights from Wuhan, because of high body temperature.

She recorded a video message narrating her experience and said, "I was asked not to board the first flight as there was an evacuation of Indian people from China. I was assured that I can get into the next flight but I was not allowed to board the next flight as well because of the high body temperature."

She also stated that she does not have any symptoms of coronavirus and should be brought back home.

"From the entire batch, two people including me, are stuck here. Chinese authorities have not proved that we are affected by the virus. We are not having any symptoms of coronavirus and now our body temperature is also normal. We request to state and the Central Government to take us back home," Jyothi added.

Pramila Devi, Mother of Jyothi, also urged the government to bring her daughter back from China and said, "My Girl is safe now, she is not affected by any fever or virus, we urge the government to get her back home. Due to an atmosphere of tension and stress, she had a high body temperature but now she is fine."

Jyothi's wedding is also scheduled for February 18. She was among the 58 employees of TLC who were stuck in Wuhan following the outbreak of the virus.

"The Government must get her back as she is fine and fit now, due to the news she was panicking and got a high body temperature", her fiance told reporters. (ANI)

