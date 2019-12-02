Andhra: Youth beaten up for eve-teasing in Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Dec 2 (ANI): A group of four to five youth were manhandled by villagers for eve-teasing a minor girl in Gattu village of B Kothakota Mandal in Chittoor district on Sunday.

Kothakota circle inspector, Ashok Kumar said one youth named Raju, aged around 21, and four minor boys were caught teasing and misbehaving with a minor girl studying Class 9.

As soon as villagers learned about the incident, they took the case into their hands and beaten up the accused.

Later, the police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

The accused have been detained and an FIR under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed against them. (ANI)

