Andhra youth commits suicide due to alleged police harassment in Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): An undergraduate student, who operated an overnight tea stall to fund his studies and support family, committed suicide due to alleged harassment by a cop.

Chitturi Murali, 21, was a final year UG student and was running a tea stall in Gannavaram in the night with his mother to marry off his two sisters.

According to the police, Murali went missing from his tea stall around 10 pm on Sunday and was found dead in Konai Cheruvu lake on Monday evening.

"His mother complained to the police this morning. The police went searching for youth and found him at 4 pm," Gannavaram Sub Inspector V Srinu said.

Locals alleged he ended his life due to harassment by a sub-inspector, Narayanamma.

"Murali was the bread earner of the family. He ran tea stall in the night while went to college in the day so that he could marry off his sisters. He was soft-spoken and friendly," a local said.

"Since a few days, Sub Inspector Narayanamma has been harassing him. Unable to bear the torture, he committed suicide," he alleged.

However, the police denied the harassment allegation and said that the cop scolded Murali after he was found driving in the wrong direction.

A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC. The police are further investigating the case. (ANI)

