Andhra youth commits suicide, family alleges police brutality

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): A youth from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district died by suicide on Thursday after he jumped into the Krishna river at the Paritala village.

The family members of the victim alleged that the youth, Rajasekhar, took the drastic step after police beat him on Thursday night.

As per the police, the youth was caught late on Wednesday night playing card games and were taken to the police station.

"Rajasekhar and his friends were brought to the police station after they were caught playing card games very late at night. Two motorcycles and five mobiles were seized. The following night, the youths were called to pick up their things," the police said.

Family members alleged that the Kanchikacherla police targeted Rajashekhar as he was the only one beaten, out of all his friends.

"After Rajasekhar and his friends were taken to the police station, they were only released after a local Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader talked to the police. As a token of gratitude, Rajasekhar lauded the TDP leader on his social media accounts. Local opposition YSRCP supporters informed the police about this. When they were called the following day to collect their things, the police only beat up Rajasekhar but spared his friends," the victims' relatives said.

Raghunadh, Kanchikacharla Sub Inspector rubbished the family's allegations, saying, "On Thursday, we came to know that Rajasekhar had posted on social media that we left them after listening to some political leader. In the evening we gave them counseling that it was not correct to say such things. We have not physically manhandled anyone. Rajasekhar seemed very sensitive. We don't know why he committed suicide." (ANI)

