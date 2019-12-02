Andhra: Youth detained for misbehaving with engineering student

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh">Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh">Andhra Pradesh Police have detained a youth for allegedly misbehaving with an engineering student at Rajam town in Srikakulam district, Rajam Circle Inspector Somasekhar on Monday said.

"A girl, who is studying in the second year in an engineering college here stays in a room with her friend. Last night one youth pulled her hand and misbehaved on the road when the victim went to a provisional store along with her friend. However, the girl pulled back her hand and went to the store," said Somasekhar.

"When the girl was returning from the store the youth again misbehaved with her. On being caught by the locals, the accused youth called his friends. In that commotion, the girl fell down. She was admitted to Rajam government hospital and later she was discharged," he added.

Later, the accused was detained by the police, and FIR has also been registered in the matter. A case has been filed against the accused youth under section 354 A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

