Andhra's 4th phase of Gram panchayats polls to be conducted tomorrow

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): The fourth phase of elections">Gram panchayat elections will be held on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh for 2,743 sarpanch and 22,423 ward member posts, according to a statement by the state's Panchayati Raj department.

The third phase elections were conducted for 2,745 sarpanch and 22,514 ward member seats. Out of which, 554 sarpanch and 10,921 ward members were unanimously elected. No nominations have been filed for 2 sarpanch and 91 wards members post," informed Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, principal secretary, Panchayati Raj department.

The fourth phase of polling is scheduled in 16 revenue divisions, 161 mandals of 13 districts. Approximately 67,75,226 voters are going to cast their vote.

The election will take place in 28,995 polling stations, out of which 6,047 polling stations have been identified as sensitive polling stations and 4,967 polling stations have been identified as hypersensitive polling stations.



"1,538 stage-1 returning officers, 3,130 stage-2 returning officers 3,848 assistant returning officers, 34,809 presiding officers and 53,282 other polling personnel have been appointed. Besides these personnel, 544 zonal officers, 1,406 route officers and 2,620 micro observers have been appointed," he said.

All the necessary arrangements are made to handle any untoward incidents during polling time in coordination with the police department. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at counting centres with COVID-19 protocols in place.

"18,967 counting supervisors and 51,862 counting personnel have been appointed and necessary training was also given to them," the principal secretary said.

A command and control centre has been established in the office of the commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development to monitor the election process.

The webcasting arrangements are made in the Office of the Commissioner, PR and RD to monitor polling process on polling day. All the 13 district in-charge officers are instructed to continuously monitor the polling process through webcasting. (ANI)

