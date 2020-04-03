Andhra's Atkuru village blocks road to village amid coronavirus outbreak

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Apr 3 (ANI): In view of the national lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, villagers of Atkuru in Ungutur Mandal blocked the entry road to their village, on Friday.

They blocked the road with tree trunks and thorny plants. The villagers are allowed to come out from 4 am to 10 am only. Non locals are not at all allowed into the village.

Signs were also on display to signify that the road has been blocked. One of the signs read: "Outers (outsiders) not allowed.". (ANI)

