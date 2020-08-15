Andhra's Home Minister hoists national flag on Independence day in Nellore

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): To mark the 74th Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita hoisted the national flag at the parade ground in Nellore district here earlier today.

District collector Chakradhar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhaskar Bhushan, MLA Sridhar Reddy and others also participated in the celebrations, in which the state Home Minister released doves and tricolour-balloons after the flag hoisting.

Meanwhile, the state's Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar also hoisted the national flag in Kurnool. Later, he also received the honorary salute from the police officers present on the spot.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the occasion. The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

