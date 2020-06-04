Andhra's Lord Srikalahasteeswara temple will not open on June 8

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Lord Srikalahasteeswara temple here in the town of Srikalahasti will not be opened on June 8 as the shrine is currently under the COVID-19 containment zone area.

Temple executive officer Chandrasekhar Reddy told media: "The area in which the temple lies within a containment zone according to the municipal commissioner orders. This is why devotees will not be allowed to offer prayers at the temple."

He appealed to the devotees not to visit the temple, adding that the temple authorities will announce a date from which darshan will be allowed after assessing the situation.

Once the endowments department gives permission; only 300 devotees will be allowed inside the temple premises per hour per day.

"Darsanams should be booked online on the endowment's website. All arrangements are made for darsanams, obeying all COVID-19 regulations. The decision to allow devotees into the temple will be taken in accordance with the government orders," Reddy added.

The Union Home Ministry has allowed temples, mosques, churches and other religious places to open in a phased manner from June 8. (ANI)

