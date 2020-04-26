Andhra's Srikakulam on alert after first 3 COVID-19 cases

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district has reported its first three COVID-19 cases on Saturday. However, the District Collector is confident that the number of coronavirus cases will not increase in the district as lockdown has been strictly implemented.

All the three cases have been reported from Pata Patnam mandal here. The district collector J Nivas has clarified that lockdown will be strictly implemented in 18 villages of the Amanda. The district had till now been free of coronavirus.

"The three positive cases are family members of a person who had returned from Delhi. He was tested on Thursday and the result came out to be positive initially. Later the samples were sent for final analysis, but his subsequent test reports were negative. Another person has also shown positive signs in tests conducted here. It will be confirmed in the final results later," he added.

"211 persons had returned from Delhi on and after March 20, they are identified and sent for home isolation, and they are specially monitored. One among those persons tested positive on Saturday," he added.

Collector continued saying that as many as 13,500 persons had returned to the district from Delhi, Mumbai and other places. All of them were kept in home isolation.

The collector is confident that the positive cases have no chance to increase. "Pata Patnam and 18 villages surrounding it are completely under lockdown. It will be considered as Containment Zone. All medicines, essential commodities, ration, vegetables, drinking water will be door delivered. Even the animals will not be allowed to roam out, they too will be fed within the containment zone. No person should come out of their house, should not talk even to neighbours," he added.

Special medical teams have been formed with 23 doctors and 200 ASHA workers. Those teams will check every household and will quarantine any person with suspicious symptoms.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State has reported 1061 COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)

