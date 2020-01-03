Andhra:Scuffle breaks out between women protestors, police over 3 capital proposal

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between the agitating women protestors and police personnel in Mandadam village on Friday against the three capital proposal by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

Scores of women protestors raised slogans against the police and stopped the police van when the personnel tried to detain them.

The Additional SP Chakravarti and DSP Srinivas Reddy rushed to the spot and tried to take the situation under control.

"There is a peaceful situation in Mandadam village now. The police had suggested the women to go to the designated dharna place, but they refused. They formed a human chain on the road due to which the route from where VIPs pass by was blocked. In order to take them to the Dharna place, they were being taken to the police van," Tulluru DSP Y Srinivas Reddy in a statement.

The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed to shift the capital from Amaravati to Vishakhapatnam after which protests have erupted in different parts of the capital region. (ANI)

