Angadia extortion case: DCP Saurabh Tripathi files anticipatory bail plea in Mumbai court

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Mumbai Police DCP Saurabh Tripathi filed an anticipatory bail plea in Sessions Court on Saturday in connection with the angadia extortion case, in which he is an accused.

The hearing on the plea is posted for March 23.



In a previous hearing of the matter in magistrate's court earlier this week (15th March), the Crime Branch had informed the court that DCP Saurabh Tripathi has been made an accused in the case based on the statements of the other accused. The Crime Branch team also told the court that Tripathi was not reporting for his duty and that is why it was looking for him as a wanted accused.

Advocate Aniket Nikam, who has filed the anticipatory bail application for Saurabh Tripathi, told ANI that he has been falsely implicated in the case as his name had never surfaced during the initial inquiry conducted by the police.

The Police had earlier suspended three officers for allegedly extorting Rs 15-18 lakh from an angadia operator. Later, the officers - Nitin Kadam (API), Samadaan Jamdade (Sub Inspector) and Om Vangate were arrested. (ANI)

