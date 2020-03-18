Haryana Woman and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda
Anganwadi centres to remain shut till March 31 in Haryana

ANI | Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:12 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): All Anganwadi centers will remain closed till March 31 as a preventive measure to contain the coronavirus in the state, said Kamlesh Dhanda, Haryana Woman and Child Development Minister, on Wednesday.
"To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Anganwadi centers will remain closed till March 31," said Dhanda.
The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151, including 25 foreign nationals. (ANI)

