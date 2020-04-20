Anganwadi workers delivering 'Take Home Ration'even in Lakshwadeep: Ministry of Women and Child Development

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Anganwadi workers are working day and night to deliver 'Take Home Ration' at the doorstep of beneficiaries, said the Ministry of Women and Child Development on Monday.

"Our Anganwadi functionaries under ICDS programme in Lakshadweep are delivering Take Home Ration at the doorsteps of beneficiaries while taking preventive measures and maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease," the WCD Ministry tweeted.

In another tweet showing Anganwadi workers doing doorstep delivery of essential commodities in Jammu and Kashmir, it said, "Our ground level teams taking social distancing measures while distributing Take Home Ration from ration depot to Anganwadi Centres in Nowpora zone and Dal zone in ICDS project Khanyar, Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop COVID-19 Pandemic." (ANI)

