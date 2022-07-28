Angolan national apprehended at Mumbai airport with Rs 11 crore drug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department and the Bengaluru office of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended an Angolan national woman at Mumbai international airport and seized drugs worth over Rs 11 crore from her, officials said on Thursday.

The accused Angolan national was apprehended with cocaine weighing 1,466 grams worth around Rs 11 crore in the international market.

The action was taken based on inputs provided by the Bangalore DRI.



The Mumbai Police has registered a case under the NDPS Act.

The arrested accused was produced in court which sent her to judicial custody.

Earlier on May 28, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had seized drugs worth Rs 3 crore from a Ugandan woman at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport. The agency had seized 535 grams (49 capsules) of heroin and 175 grams (15 capsules) of cocaine from her.

In June this year, CSMI airport had introduced an 'Integrated Security Check Point. The airport has installed 13 new Automatic Tray retrieval systems (ATRS) for faster throughput. (ANI)

