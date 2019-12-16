ANI reporter and cameraperson admitted to Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi on Monday
ANI reporter, cameraperson injured in assault outside Jamia university

ANI | Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:29 IST

New Delhi (India), Dec 16 (ANI): An ANI reporter and cameraperson were injured after they were assaulted outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University here on Monday.
The incident happened when reporter Ujjwal Roy and cameraperson Sarabjeet were covering developments related to the university near gate number 1. Both have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

