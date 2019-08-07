Anil Baijal visits persons injured in Zakir Nagar fire

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited those injured in a fire incident in Zakir Nagar area of Delhi on Tuesday and assured them all possible help from the government.

He also paid his condolences to families who lost their dear ones in the tragic incident.

Six people including three children and a woman lost their lives and 10 people sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi in early hours of Tuesday.

Baijal directed South Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Police to take stern action against those found guilty in the planning and development of this building, situated in a congested area with no access for emergency services.

The lieutenant governor also met the injured fire personnel and appreciated them for their hard work to reach an extremely inaccessible area and douse the fire to rescue the victims.

Baijalalso instructed the director of the Delhi Fire Service to upgrade necessary fire fighting equipment with the use of technology to keep pace with the changing needs of the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured after visiting the site. (ANI)

