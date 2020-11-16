Anil Deshmukh, Army officers attend wreath laying ceremony of soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh along with Lieutenant General Asit Mistry and other Army officers on Monday laid a wreath on the mortals remains of Naik Satai Bhushan who was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Bhushan was among the five security forces personnel and six civilians who lost their lives after Pakistan indulged in the cross border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13.

"I on behalf of the Maharashtra government pay homage to the braveheart who lost his life for the country," Deshmukh said while paying tribute to Bhushan here.



Indian Army had earlier paid tribute to the soldiers who died on November 13 in Northern Kashmir in a ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan Army in different sectors.

Late Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy and Late gunner Subodh Ghosh of the regiment of Artillery was deployed in the Uri sector while late Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao and Late Sepoy Jandhole Rushikesh Ramachandra of the Maratha Light Infantry were deployed in the Gurez Sector.

The Chinar Corps had also acknowledged the sacrifice of Sub Inspector Rakesh Doval of Border Security Force who died in the ceasefire violation of in Nagum Sector. (ANI)

