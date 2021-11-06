Anil Deshmukh brought to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was on Saturday brought to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

Earlier in the day, the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.



On November 2, Deshmukh was remanded to four days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 6.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

