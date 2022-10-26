Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay High Court for bail in Rs 100 cr extortion case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation case.

This comes days after a special CBI court rejected Deshmukh's bail plea on October 21.

The hearing on the NCP leader's bail plea will take place on November 11.

Earlier, rejecting the bail application of Anil Deshmukh, the CBI court said that in this case, the statement of public witness Sachin Waze has been recorded by the CBI during the hearing of the bail application.

He had been accused of asking policemen to collect Rs 100 crores illegally for him every month from bar owners in Mumbai.



"It is clear from the statements of the witnesses that Anil Deshmukh is the main conspirator in this whole case. The charges against him are very serious. In such a situation, if he is granted bail, he can influence the case and the witnesses," the CBI court said.

"Whatever medical facilities Anil Deshmukh needs is being given to him, so he cannot be granted bail even on medical grounds. CBI's investigation is still in the preliminary stage, so it is not right to grant bail to Anil Deshmukh at this stage," the court added.

Deshmukh continues to be in judicial custody in Arthur Road prison as he is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.

According to the ED, Deshmukh had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police of officers.

Earlier on October 11, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the bail granted to the former home minister in the money laundering case lodged against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On October 4, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED. (ANI)

