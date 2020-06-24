Anil Deshmukh warns criminal action against banks denying crop loan to farmers in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday warned the banks, saying, that a criminal case will be registered against them if they refuse to give loans to farmers.

"If we received any complaint against a bank that it refused to give agriculture loan to farmers, we will register a criminal case against it," he said.

"Sowing season is at its peak. We took cognisance that several banks are refusing loans to farmers. No bank should refuse to provide agriculture loan," he added. (ANI)

