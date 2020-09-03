Anil Deshmukh welcomes PIL filed in favour of Mumbai Police for getting targeted in SSR death case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday welcomed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former IPS officers in connection with the "unfair, malicious and false media campaign" against the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Stressing that Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Police have a "reputation" Desmukh said: "The Maharashtra Police is compared to Scotland Yard Police. The manner in which Mumbai Police was targetted in Sushant Singh Rajput case, I welcome the PIL filed by retired IPS officers."

On August 31, eight former IPS officers moved the Bombay High Court, urging it to stop the "media trial" in the late actor's death case.

While holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court On August 19 directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. (ANI)

