Anil Kant appointed as new DGP of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 30 (ANI): Anil Kant, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Kerala.

He will replace outgoing Kerala police chief Lokanath Behera. Kant is currently the Road Safety Commissioner of the state.

He started Kerala Cadre service as ASP in Wayanad and worked as SP in Thiruvananthapuram Rural and Railways. He then became Assistant Director at the Intelligence Bureau in New Delhi and Shillong. On his return, he worked as the Kochi City Police Commissioner and as the SP in Malappuram and Ernakulam Crime Branch.



He also worked as DIG in Special Branch and Thiruvananthapuram range and as Inspector General (IG) in Special Branch and State Crime Branch.

After his promotion as ADGP, he was the Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala Police Housing Construction Corporation. He also served as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), State Crime Records Bureau. He also served as Director-General of the Fire Force, Battalion, ADGP at Police Headquarters, South Zone and Crime Branch.

Kant has also served as prison chief, head of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, and transport commissioner.

He has received the President's police medal for distinguished and meritorious service. He received the Commendation and the Badge of Honor for successfully organizing the 64th All India Police Games.

He holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science. (ANI)

