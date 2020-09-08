Anil Vij holds review meeting for airbase security, cleanliness in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij held a meeting regarding Ambala airbase security and cleanliness in the area with officials from the Air Force, municipal corporation and other departments on Monday.

The meeting comes soon after Air Marshal Manavendra Singh wrote a letter regarding birds in the airfield of Ambala Air force station. He said that it poses a serious risk to aircraft.

Singh, in his letter, stating that the birds flying around the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) base in Ambala can pose a threat to the fighter aircraft, especially Rafale.

Elaborating about the decisions made during the meeting, Vij said, "Solid waste management plant will be started in Ambala on priority. We have decided that all cattle markets in Ambala Cantt and city will be shifted outside the boundaries of Ambala and system of open drainage will be stopped in here."

"We have also decided that large drains that can not be cleaned manually, will be cleaned using machines, work on such drains has started in Ambala Cantonment. Several other decisions have been taken to clean Ambala Cantonment and city," he told ANI

To take the note of good practice, a team will also visit Indore, the Minister said.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioner to issue an order regarding the ban on flying kites. "The sale of meat and fish in open will also be banned as it attracts birds," said the Minister.

Vij said that fighter aircraft Rafale has made Ambala airbase its home. "Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Director General, Inspection and Safety wrote to Chief Secretary (of Haryana) to ensure the cleanliness in a 10-km radius around airbase and see that there are no incidents of birds hit," he said. (ANI)