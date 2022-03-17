Anil Vij lauds Centre's efforts of conducting nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive 'in planned manner' under PM Modi's leadership

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anij Vij on Wednesday lauded the Centre's efforts in conducting the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme saying that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a planned vaccination is being run in a vast country like India.

"Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vaccination program was conducted in such a vast country in a planned manner and programs of different sections were run keeping in view the situation, now the vaccination program is being run for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years, which will be successful," said the minister.

India has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14 years starting on Wednesday while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose.



The children in the said age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years has been removed and all above 60 years of the age can be administered with precaution dose starting today.

Taking a potshot at the Aam Aadmi Party, Vij said that the party was 'born out of deception'.

"Aam Aadmi Party was born out of Anna Hazare's movement through deception. Anna Hazare was sitting on a dharna for the movement, but these people used Anna Hazare's movement keeping political ambitions and later formed their own organization. That is why they say and tell, but they do not do it. But the people of Punjab have chosen these people and let us see what happens in future," he said.

"Till yesterday, Kejriwal used to say that all the pollution in Delhi is due to Punjab, so now he should tell whether Punjab stubble will burn or not," he added. (ANI)

