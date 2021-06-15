Anil Vij releases comic book to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccine

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday released IEC Comic - 'BACCHE, VAAYU and CORONA 6: Covid Variant Banaam Vaccine Yodha' to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccine and immunisation among parents and children.

This comic is a joint publication of Panjab University, Chandigarh and PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Speaking on the occasion, Vij highlighted that routine immunisation can save life of millions every year. While appreciating the booklet, he said that through this comic booklet, awareness about vaccines will be spread and children can play a pivotal role in motivating their parents about COVID-appropriate behaviour and addressing vaccine hesitancy.



It is noteworthy that this comic booklet has been prepared to make children and parents aware about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The IEC comic book BACCHE, VAAYU and CORONA 6: Covid Variant Banaam Vaccine Yodha' also provide information that will clear doubts of children and their parents about clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

This pictorial comic has been developed and conceptualized by Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor, PGIMER, Chandigarh and Dr. Suman Mor, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The authors of the comic mentioned that children communicate more effectively and can be our heroes in creating awareness about the role of vaccines in COVID-19 prevention and disease control. (ANI)

