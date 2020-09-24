Anil Vj holds meeting ahead of protest against farm bills

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 24 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday held a meeting with senior officers and directed them to handle the situation during the protest concerning farm bills on September 25 firmly with due sensitivity.



Vij held a meeting with senior officers in view of `Bharat bandh' call by farmer groups against agriculture legislations.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all COVID safety protocols during the protest against the bills.

According to Punjab government, Singh said no FIRs will be registered for violation of Section 144 during the protest. (ANI)

